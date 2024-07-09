You can buy a century-hold inn in Ottawa for $5.9 million

A century-old Ottawa Inn, once rated as one of the top 10 inns in Canada and the former home of John McGee, is for sale.

According to a listing on Realtor.ca, McGee's Inn on Daly Avenue is on the market for $5.9 million.

"Abundant in Victorian charm, 14 rooms offer its travellers all of the modern conveniences," says the listing. "Each of the 14 rooms have been individually decorated and include period antiques."

The 14 rooms include the "John McGee Room," "The Family Room," and "The Victorian Suite."

The property includes a large "innkeepers" two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, parking for 15 cars, 17 bathrooms, two kitchens and five fully functioning fireplaces.

A look inside one of the rooms at McGee's Inn in Ottawa. The century-old inn, formerly the home of John McGee, is for sale at $5.9 million. (Realtor.ca/website)

McGee's Inn was built for the late John McGee in 1886, according to the inn's website. McGee was appointed Clerk of the Privy Council of Canada in 1882.

According to the McGee's Inn website, it is believed that McGee and his family left the home "sometime after WW1."

"Originally built as his family home, this was a house of grandeur and Victorian charm. Tile workers and artisans were commissioned from as far away as Toronto to build this house," says the McGee's Inn website.

"Their work still remains today in the stunning hand-carved cherry-wood fireplace mantels and beautiful tile hearths. John McGee and his family resided at 185 Daly Avenue for over 30 years."

McGee's Inn opened its doors for its first guests in 1984. The property is 8,500 sq. ft.

In 2015, BedandBreakfast.com named McGee's Inn one of the top 10 Inns in Canada.