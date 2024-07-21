Child, 3 others seriously injured following single-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Hawkesbury, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a three-year-old child, a driver and two other passengers were seriously injured following a collision on Highway 417 in Hawkesbury, Ont. Saturday afternoon.

Police say they received a call around 3:15 p.m. reporting a single-vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes of the highway, just west of County Road 14.

The three-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say. The driver and two passengers were taken to hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The highway has since re-opened.