Ottawa G2 driver clocked driving 160 km/h on Highway 417

Ontario Provincial Police in Ottawa caught a novice driver reaching speeds of 160 km/h on Highway 417 on Sunday morning.

An OPP spokesperson said officers stopped the G2 driver shortly before 9:30 a.m. near the Kanata Avenue exit.

The speed limit in the area is 100 km/h.

"This speed is never okay, but even more dangerous when you're an inexperienced driver," OPP said on social media site X.

The driver was charged with stunt driving and received an automatic 30-day driver's licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound.

If convicted, they will face a minimum $2,000 fine, six demerit points and a one year driving suspension.