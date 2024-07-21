OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Blue-green algae bloom closes Phillippe Lake beaches

    Breton beach at Philippe Lake is temporarily closed because of a blue-green algae bloom. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa). Breton beach at Philippe Lake is temporarily closed because of a blue-green algae bloom. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa).
    Share

    Two Gatineau Park beaches at Phillippe Lake are closed on Sunday due to the detection of harmful blue-green algae in the water.

    The National Capital Commission's website shows Breton Beach and Parent Beach are closed. Smith Beach had already been closed for the season due to rehabilitation of the Phillippe Lake campground.

    An NCC spokesperson could not confirm exactly when the beach will reopen, though said it would likely be "in the coming days."

    Drivers in the area are being redirected.

    There is no impact to other NCC-run beaches, including Meech Lake, Leamy Lake and La Pêche Lake.

    Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, is potentially toxic to humans and animals in large quantities. It thrives in slow moving or still waters with high nutrient concentrations, particularly when temperatures are high.

    Direct contact can cause skin irritation and ingestion of infected water can cause vomiting, nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain, according to the Ontario Ministry of Health.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING NEWS

    BREAKING NEWS Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Harris to be Democratic nominee

    U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.

    Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

    Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    • BREAKING NEWS

      BREAKING NEWS Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Harris to be Democratic nominee

      U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News