OTTAWA -- You can work out with the YMCA at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

YMCAs in Ottawa and across Canada have launched free online programming and workouts through a new digital platform.

YMCA at Home features Y programs and workouts from YMCAs all over Canada and will help everyone get their daily dose activities and exercise.

Exercise programs available include Flex, Flow, Balance, Boost, Core Gold and Grow.

YMCA at Home also offers YPlay Virtual Activities to help you build strong kids and a strong family. The activities are designed for a variety of ages and levels of ability. Programs include Workout for Kids, Obstacle Challenge and Early Years Songs.

New activities will be added daily.