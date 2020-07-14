BELLEVILLE, ON. -- Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a former Belleville area nurse accused of illegally using personal health information.

In a press release, OPP allege the nurse unlawfully accessed personal health information while on duty over a six-month period between February and September 2018.

Police said the nurse's employer conducted an audit of the alleged breaches and later called in the OPP.

Kimberley Ann Hokkanen, 59, of Centre Hastings, is facing 69 counts of use of personal information contrary to section 72(1)(a) of the Personal Health Information Protection Act.

Personal health information includes identifying information about an individual relating to their physical or mental health.

Hokkanen is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville Sept. 3, 2020.

None of the charges has been proven in court.

CTV News has reached out to Quinte Health Care for comment.