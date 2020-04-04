Woman, man critically injured in Lowertown fire
Published Saturday, April 4, 2020 10:15AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, April 4, 2020 10:16AM EDT
A man and woman suffered critical burns in a Saturday morning fire on Augusta Street in Lowertown. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Service)
OTTAWA -- Two people suffered critical injuries in a Saturday morning apartment fire in Lowertown.
The fire started around 8 a.m. in a second floor unit at 161 August Street, near Rideau Street.
Firefighters rescued two people from the apartment. A woman suffered ‘significant burns’ and a man suffered possible airway burns, paramedics said in a news release.
Both were taken to hospital in critical condition.
Firefighters got the blaze under control by just before 8:30 a.m. The cause is under investigation.