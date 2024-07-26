Ottawa police stepping up enforcement in stunt driving problem spots

It's dangerous, reckless and can claims lives. Stunt driving is a growing problem in Ottawa and CTV News rode along with police as they watched for dangerous speeds on the roads.

It was only moments on the road before Ottawa Police pulled over a driver going 54 km/h over the speed limit in a construction zone in Orléans.

That was just the beginning of two charges for street racing in two hours and police say it's only the tip of the iceberg for this major issue.

"No one was injured, but we don't want to be responding to collisions where someone has been injured or killed," said Const. Phil Kane of the Ottawa Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit. "Ottawa's seen their fair share of victims, drivers, passengers and just innocent bystanders who have been killed as a result of some of these excessive speeds."

Stunt driving is a major issue and police say it's getting worse.

A stunt driving charge is laid when drivers go 40 km/h or more above the speed limit on roads with a speed limit of less than 80 km/h. On other roads and highways, the charge is laid when drivers are going 50 km/h or more above the limit.

"Some people are going to lose their jobs for it. But I mean, we're doing our part to try and make the road safe for everyone," said Kane.

There are multiple problem spots including Orléans and Barrhaven, where 60 tickets were handed out last weekend.

Police are stepping up enforcement in the areas with a new late-night initiative and recently caught a motorcyclist going 111 km/h over the limit on Strandherd Drive.

The possible penalties for a stunt driving conviction can range from a fine of $2,000 to $10,000, up to six months of jail time, license suspension and demerit points.

"That lesson needs to be lifelong, as soon as someone starts doing it two, three or more times. I don't have a lot of sympathy for it and I would like to see those sentences increased," said Barrhaven West Coun. David Hill.

When a driver is pulled over and charged with stunt driving, it means their vehicle is immediately towed and the driver's license suspended for thirty days. The vehicle is then impounded for two weeks.