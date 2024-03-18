Woman killed in fatal head-on crash with pickup between Gatineau and Montreal
Quebec's provincial police is investigating after a woman was killed in a head-on crash with a pickup truck on Autoroute 50 between Gatineau and Montreal on Monday afternoon.
A news release by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says officers attended the scene of the accident shortly before noon in the municipality of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, approximately 110 kilometres east of Ottawa, for a collision involving two vehicles.
Initial information finds that a car travelling westbound deviated from its lane a few times before hitting the real axle of a semi-trailer truck, causing it to lose control.
The vehicle hit an oncoming pickup truck going in the opposite direction.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 60's, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.
The pickup truck driver was not injured.
Autoroute 50 is currently closed in both directions to allow officers to investigate the crash.
A detour has been set up by Transports Québec. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
