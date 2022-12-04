Woman injured by flying truck wheel on Highway 401 south of Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police say a woman was injured Sunday morning when her vehicle was struck by the wheel of a tractor trailer that came loose on Highway 401 between Brockville and Prescott.

The woman was diving in the westbound lanes when, at around 10:34 a.m., her vehicle was hit by the wheel of an eastbound tractor trailer, an OPP spokesperson said.

A tweet shows damage to the driver’s side of the car.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the tractor trailer was pulled from the road for a formal inspection.

No charges have been announced at this time, but police said the investigation is still open. The Ministry of Transportation is also investigating.

Westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Prescott and Brockville were briefly closed Sunday morning but they have since reopened.

Last week, police responded to a collision on Highway 7 that they said was caused when a newly-installed winter tire came loose because the wheel had not been properly retorqued after the tire change.