Winter tires fly off car on Highway 7

Police in eastern Ontario are reminding people to make sure their winter tires are retorqued, after at least one wheel flew off a car on the highway.

Police say they investigated a collision on Highway 7 that was caused by a failure to retorque winter tires.

"When wheels separate from vehicles, it can be deadly," OPP said on Twitter.

Police are reminding people to retorque their wheels about 100 kilometres after a tire change.

Many garages and dealers perform the service for free.

Retorquing the wheels ensures the lug nuts that help keep a wheel securely attached have the correct amount of torque applied, preventing them from flying off.

There is no word on whether the crash resulted in any injuries.