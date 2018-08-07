

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It was a deadly Civic Holiday long weekend at Logos Land Resort near Cobden.

An 18-year-old woman drowned while swimming with family members on Monday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say the woman was swimming in a lake with family members when she failed to surface. Lifeguards were unable to locate the woman.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit has been called in to assist the investigation.

The OPP says Logos Land Resort will be closed to the public until the investigation is complete.