OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say an officer was injured and a 44-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges following a head-on crash Sunday night.

In a tweet, police said the crash happened at around 10 p.m. on Franktown Road near Joys Road when a driver crossed the centre line and hit the cruiser.

The officer in the cruiser was injured but police said he is now recovering at home. The other driver involved was seriously injured and was taken to hospital for treatment, Ottawa police confirmed.

The unnamed 44-year-old driver is facing charges of impaired driving and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Responding to the tweet, Sgt. Maria Keen said the officer involved was one of hers.

"As a Sgt, this is something you never want to hear about over the air or attend. So thankful their injuries weren’t as bad as it could have been," Keen wrote.