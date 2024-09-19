1 person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Napanee

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 east of Napanee.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision involving a tractor-trailer and "several other vehicles" on Hwy. 401 around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Several people were injured in the crash.

"Lennox and Addington County OPP officers have been working through the night to help get motorists out of the closed section of roadway," police said on X.

No other information has been released.

The westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 remain closed between County Road 4 and Palace Road (County Road 5) while police investigate.