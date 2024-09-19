OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 1 person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Napanee

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
    Share

    One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 east of Napanee.

    Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision involving a tractor-trailer and "several other vehicles" on Hwy. 401 around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

    Several people were injured in the crash.

    "Lennox and Addington County OPP officers have been working through the night to help get motorists out of the closed section of roadway," police said on X.

    No other information has been released.

    The westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 remain closed between County Road 4 and Palace Road (County Road 5) while police investigate.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario mother scammed out of $1,800 in Taylor Swift ticket scam

    An Ontario mother lost $1,800 hoping to get Taylor Swift tickets for her seven-year-old daughter. 'I don't understand how someone could just take advantage of someone and their hard-earned money, and it was a gift for a seven-year-old girl,' Dana Caputo, of Tottenham, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News