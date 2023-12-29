Woman becomes millionaire after lucky royal flush at Gatineau casino

Ashley Sandra Ghavami will long remember last Thursday evening after she scored the jackpot from a rare royal flush in spades.

The Casino du Lac-Leamy said in a statement the woman was playing three-card poker at the Gatineau casino on Dec. 28 and won the jackpot of $1,089,277.

"She couldn't help but jump for joy when she realized she had the right combination," the statement by the casino said.

After playing several hands, she won the entire "4 casino progressive jackpot", a prize offered to 3-card poker and Ultimate Texas Hold’em players in the four Loto-Québec casinos.

To participate, players make an initial bet and can then make additional wagers with as little as $5. These bets are accumulated until the prize is won.

Ghavami told the casino she wants to take advantage of her winnings to spoil her loved ones.