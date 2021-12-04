A messy mix of winter weather will create slippery driving, cycling and walking conditions in Ottawa for the start of the new work week.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa and Gatineau, calling for 10 to 15 cm of snow before precipitation changes to freezing rain.

"It's kind of the first big slap in the face for the season," said Environment Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder in an interview with CTV News Ottawa. "The morning commute on Monday will be affected."

Snow started falling in Ottawa just before 8 p.m., quickly covering roads and sidewalks..

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system tracking east across the Great Lakes will bring snow and freezing rain to the national capital region.

"Late overnight into early morning, the snow is going to transition into some freezing rain," said Flisfeder in an interview on Sunday afternoon.

"Amounts of freezing rain is always very difficult to determine but it is going to make for really slick road conditions, especially for the morning commute. We're expecting the freezing rain to last until about 7 or 8 a.m."

Flisfeder says as the temperatures rise on Monday, the precipitation will change over to rain.

"It's not going to be a lot of rainfall with that, but it is going to be conducive to poor driving conditions."

The city of Ottawa has issued a daytime parking ban for Monday. Only vehicles with on-street parking permits are permitted to park on city streets between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

City staff told councillors on Sunday afternoon that the city is anticipating 10 to 15 cm of snow, in addition to the freezing rain.

"Our teams will be called in later (Sunday) evening to respond to the weather – clearing and treating our main roads, sidewalks and the winter cycling network before moving onto secondary roads," said the update to councillors.

The temperatures are expected to drop Monday night to a low of minus 10 C.

Flisfeder says it won't be a flash freeze situation, but it will still create slippery conditions.

"It's definitely going to be something to watch out on the roads. Any untreated surfaces will be slick overnight (Monday) night."

Freezing rain warnings

Freezing rain warnings have also been issued for Brockville, Leeds and Grenville, Prescott and Russell, Smiths Falls, Lanark and Sharbot Lake.

The areas are expected to receive 5 to 10 cm of snow Sunday evening before it changes over to freezing rain overnight and rain by Monday morning.

Winter storm warnings

Winter storm warnings have been issued for Arnprior, Renfrew, Calabogie, Petawawa, Pembroke, Cobden, Barry's Bay and Killaloe.

Some areas could see 10 to 20 cm of snow before the precipitation changes over to rain.

"Heavy snow will begin this evening and become mixed with ice pellets and freezing rain overnight. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected before the precipitation changes to rain early Monday morning," said Environment Canada in a statement on Sunday afternoon.



"This winter storm is due to a low pressure system that will track east across the Great Lakes tonight and Monday."

Ottawa's forecast

The forecast calls for snow at times heavy beginning early Sunday evening. Snow will change to freezing rain mixed with ice pellets overnight. Snow and ice pellet amount 10 to 15 cm. Temperature steady near minus 4 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 7 overnight.

Monday will see freezing rain changing to rain in the morning. High 9 C.

Monday night will be cloudy with a chance of flurries. Clearing overnight. Low minus 10 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Tuesday, with a high of minus 8 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries. High minus 5 C.