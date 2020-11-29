OTTAWA -- A "significant" winter storm expected to roll across the Ottawa Valley will bring uo to 20 centimetres of snow to Arnprior, Renfrew, Pembroke and Petawawa this week.

A revised weather statement for the area reduced the snowfall totals to 10 to 20 cm, from the 20 to 30 cm that were predicted on Sunday.

Meantime, Environment Canada says Ottawa will see mostly rain as the low pressure system moves through the region.

"There could be some snow for Ottawa Tuesday night into Wednesday, but it wouldn't be very much at all," said Brian Owsiak, Environment Canada severe weather meteorologist.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Arnprior, Renfrew, Calabogie, Pembroke, Petawawa, Cobden, Barry's Bay and Killaloe, calling for a "significant winter storm."

"A low pressure system is expected to track just east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario on Monday bringing rain, snow and strong winds throughout Southern Ontario. This low pressure system is expected to remain over Southern Ontario until Wednesday," said Environment Canada in a statement.

Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are expected by Tuesday morning. Environment Canada says additional amounts near 10 centimetres are possible for some areas Tuesday into Wednesday.

Further north, toward Deep River, snowfall amounts 10 to 15 cm on Tuesday and another 10 to 15 cm on Wednesday are possible.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa calls for periods of rain to begin Monday and continue until Wednesday. The forecast calls for periods of snow Tuesday night or Wednesday.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca asked Environment Canada why the Ottawa Valley could see so much snow, while Ottawa is expecting mostly rain.

"We do have a strengthening area of low pressure; it's going to be moving up from the southern United States. We are expecting mixed precipitation – it's going to be mostly rain for extreme eastern Ontario, including Ottawa," said Owsiak, in an interview with CTVNewsOttawa.ca on Sunday afternoon.

"However if you go to the west and northwest, it is going to be mostly snow with this system. That's going to start kind of Monday, and then continue for quite awhile into probably early Wednesday, just given the slow moving nature of the system."

Oswiak says the reasons Ottawa will not see significant snowfall this week are due to cooler temperatures the further northwest you go and the track of the storm through the region.

"As the low moves northward across eastern Ontario, the warmer temperatures get drawn up to the south and the east of the track of the low, whereas to the northwest of the track of the low the temperatures will be cooler."

Environment Canada says the snowy conditions will make travel conditions difficult on roads across eastern Ontario.

No weather advisory is in place for the City of Ottawa at present. Owsiak says Ottawa could see 10 to 20 millimetres of rain by the time the system moves out of the region.