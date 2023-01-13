Winter storm cancels school buses, disrupts travel in Ottawa

The first significant snowstorm of 2023 rolled into Ottawa on Friday, forcing the cancellation of school buses and disrupting travel by vehicle and airplane.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for up to 25 cm of snow by late this afternoon.

"A low-pressure system south of the lower Great Lakes will track northeast and will continue to impact the region today," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Snow, heavy at times, is expected to continue today before tapering off late this afternoon."

Environment Canada says some areas could see up to 30 cm of snow locally.

A total of 8 cm of snow was recorded at the Ottawa Airport between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Another 7.3 cm of snow fell on Thursday in Ottawa.

The storm has forced the cancellation of all school buses in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

OC Transpo is warning commuters to expect delays on bus routes today due to the road conditions. The transit service is reducing the number of articulated buses where it can on routes.

The Confederation Line is operating normally with no delays as of 7:30 a.m., according to OC Transpo.

City of Ottawa officials say the fleet of snow plows and equipment will be deployed "around the clock" to clear roads and sidewalks.

"We're still dealing with some snow coming down. Our staff are really focusing on our priority road network, our priority sidewalks, as well as our winter cycling network," Ottawa's manager of roads Bryden Denyes told CTV Morning Live.

City officials and police are asking people to limit non-essential travel around Ottawa today due to the storm.

"Fewer cars makes our job a lot easier," Denyes said.

"The more vehicles on the road, or the more pedestrians walking or residents cycling definitely slows the process down. When there is traffic, it means our traffic is stuck in traffic as well, so we definitely encourage residents to avoid any travel today if at all possible."

At the Ottawa International Airport, a few flights have been delayed and cancelled as of 6 a.m. Travellers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The winter storm warning covers Ottawa, Cornwall-Morrisburg, Prescott and Russell and Smiths Falls, Lanark and Sharbot Lake.

All areas could see up to 25 cm of snow.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Petawawa, Pembroke and Cobden area, calling for up to 15 cm of snow.

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for an area stretching from Prescott and Russell to Kingston, Napanee and Belleville.

Environment Canada says the Brockville, Prescott-Kemptville and Westport area could see up to 15 cm of snow today, while the Kingston area could see up to 10 cm.

Parking ban

The city of Ottawa has issued a daytime winter weather parking ban for Friday to allow crews to plow streets "easily and effectively."

The winter parking ban will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Only vehicles with on-street parking permits can park on city streets during the winter weather parking ban.

Six park and rides will be open for parking during the winter weather parking ban. The locations are:

Riverview (at Earl Armstrong)

Innovation (at Innovation Drive)

Chapel Hill

Nepean Woods (at Strandherd Drive)

Greenboro

Leitrim

Vehicles may also park at the following locations during the winter weather parking ban:

Kanata Recreation Centre – 100 Charlie Rogers Place

Minto Recreation Centre – 3500 Cambrian Road

Ray Friel Recreation Centre – 1585 Tenth Line Road

Tom Brown Arena – 141 Bayview Station Road

Strathcona Park – 25 Range Road

Jules Morin Park – 400 Clarence Street East

Centrepointe Park – 260 Centrepointe Drive

Ottawa weather

Here is a look at the forecast for Ottawa.

Snow at times heavy on Friday. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Temperature falling to minus 5 C this afternoon.

Cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low minus 9 C.

Sunny on Saturday, with a high of minus 6 C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for sunshine and a high of minus 7 C.