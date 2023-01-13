OC Transpo shows off winter preparations for O-Train line
The Confederation Line is running through the first significant snow storm of 2023 in Ottawa on Friday, just days after a freezing rain storm forced the closure of a section of the O-Train line for six days.
In the lead up to the storm, OC Transpo showed off how it was preparing for the storm to keep the tracks and the overhead catenary system clear on the O-Train line for the Friday commute.
On video on Twitter showcased the specialized snow blowers used on Line 1 to clear the tracks overnight.
OC Transpo also released a video on Twitter featuring Rail Operations Manager Derek outlining how Rideau Transit Maintenance and the city will make sure the O-Train line continues running during the storm.
"O-Train operations will be mobilizing equipment on the tracks overnight tonight to make sure that all of the critical infrastructure like track switches and station platforms are clear for service (Friday) morning," Derek said.
"Before that, the trains themselves will help keep the tracks clear from snow."
Crews have also been deployed to clear pathways at transit stations of snow.
The transit service warned of delays on bus routes on Friday due to the storm, but no issues had been reported on the Confederation Line as of 12 p.m.
OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar issued a memo to council on Wednesday outlining the measures in place to deal with freezing rain build-up on the overhead catenary system, following the freezing rain last week. The measures include equipping a number of train pantographs with special scrapers, called winter carbon strips or ice cutters, to aid in limiting ice build up on the OCS.
Trains are also run continually across the line, during both service and non-service, overnight hours, to minimize any build up of any freezing rain on the overhead catenary system and the tracks.
Full service on the Confederation Line resumed on Tuesday evening following six days of disruptions due to freezing rain on Jan. 4. According to Amilcar, the issues started when two trains stopped just east of Lees Station at 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 4, and then there was a power interruption between Tremblay and Blair Stations.
Rideau Transit Maintenance and OC Transpo says the disruption of service allowed freezing rain and ice to build up on the OCS. A section of the overhead wires were damaged when a train was sent to the area to help remove ice and immobilized trains in the area.
