OC Transpo shows off winter preparations for O-Train line

OC Transpo released a video showing a snow blower clearing the O-Train line on Thursday. (OC Transpo/Twitter) OC Transpo released a video showing a snow blower clearing the O-Train line on Thursday. (OC Transpo/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump Organization fined US$1.6 million for tax fraud

Donald Trump's company was fined US$1.6 million Friday for a scheme in which the former president's top executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks -- a symbolic, hardly crippling blow for an enterprise boasting billions of dollars in assets.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina