Winter storm an important test for Ottawa's LRT system
The Confederation Line continued to run without problems during Friday's significant snowstorm, just days after a freezing rain storm forced the closure of a section of the O-Train line for six days.
However, the heavy snow did slow down transit riders on buses, with at least 30 incidents of buses becoming stuck in the snow.
All eyes were on Ottawa's transit system after issues earlier this month with the O-Train, and the new winter weather policy that called for articulated buses to be removed from service when Ottawa receives more than 31 cm of snow.
"I do worry when there are winter storms," Shreyas said on Friday. "The first thing I look out for in the news is where the train is operating or not, so it is stressful for us during this time."
OC Transpo reported no issues on the Confederation Line through the day on Friday, with all trains running on schedule.
"I took it to avoid driving, so it worked out great," said one rider.
"It was closed for a few days but today it was really good," said another commuter.
The transit service says buses had been "running well today considering the challenging weather", but noted there were 30 occurrences of buses becoming stuck in the show.
Transit Bus Operations and Maintenance Director James Greer told CTV News Ottawa some articulated buses were pulled from service due to the storm.
"While efforts are made to reduce the number of articulated buses in service during snowstorms, we must still use some to maintain service for our customers. Our staff proactively assigned 40-foot buses where possible," Greer said.
"During severe weather events, OC Transpo actively works with Public Works to request snow clearing and salting in problem areas. We thank our customers and our operators as we all safely navigate this winter storm."
Ahead of Friday's significant snowstorm, OC Transpo released videos on Twitter showing how the service was preparing the O-Train line for the storm to keep the tracks and the overhead catenary system clear.
On video showcased the specialized snow blowers used on Line 1 to clear the tracks overnight.
OC Transpo also released a video on Twitter featuring Rail Operations Manager Derek outlining how Rideau Transit Maintenance and the city will make sure the O-Train line continues running during the storm.
"O-Train operations will be mobilizing equipment on the tracks overnight tonight to make sure that all of the critical infrastructure like track switches and station platforms are clear for service (Friday) morning," Derek said.
"Before that, the trains themselves will help keep the tracks clear from snow."
Crews have also been deployed to clear pathways at transit stations of snow.
The transit service warned of delays on bus routes on Friday due to the storm, but no issues had been reported on the Confederation Line as of 12 p.m.
OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar issued a memo to council on Wednesday outlining the measures in place to deal with freezing rain build-up on the overhead catenary system, following the freezing rain last week. The measures include equipping a number of train pantographs with special scrapers, called winter carbon strips or ice cutters, to aid in limiting ice build up on the OCS.
Trains are also run continually across the line, during both service and non-service, overnight hours, to minimize any build up of any freezing rain on the overhead catenary system and the tracks.
Full service on the Confederation Line resumed on Tuesday evening following six days of disruptions due to freezing rain on Jan. 4. According to Amilcar, the issues started when two trains stopped just east of Lees Station at 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 4, and then there was a power interruption between Tremblay and Blair stations.
Rideau Transit Maintenance and OC Transpo says the disruption of service allowed freezing rain and ice to build up on the OCS. A section of the overhead wires were damaged when a train was sent to the area to help remove ice and immobilized trains in the area.
