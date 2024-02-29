OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Winter returns to Ottawa following 29-degree drop in temperatures

    A pedestrian crosses the street in the ByWard Market. March 19, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa) A pedestrian crosses the street in the ByWard Market. March 19, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)
    Winter returns to Ottawa on Friday, following a 29-degree drop in temperatures over nine hours.

    The temperature hit 15.6 C on Wednesday afternoon, setting a record for warmest Feb. 28 in Ottawa history. A cold front moved into the region late Wednesday afternoon, with the temperature suddenly dropping to 1 C by 7 p.m. and -13 C by 12 a.m.

    At 6 a.m., the temperature was -13.1 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -22.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a sunny Thursday with a high of -7 C. It will feel like -14 with the wind chill this afternoon.

    Clear tonight, with increasing cloudiness overnight. Low -15 C.

    Friday will be mainly sunny with a high of 5 C.

    The outlook for Saturday calls for mainly cloudy and a high of 8 C.

    Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 11 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -1 C and a low of -10 C.

