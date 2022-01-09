Many hit the skating rink at Lansdowne Park Sunday as others search for ways to stay active while keeping safe.

"I usually get together with a friend and we go for a walk," said Kelly Howson who spent her Sunday picking up some food from the farmers' market at the Aberdeen Pavilion for a makeshift picnic. "I think in order to maintain our mental health, we have to get outside and get exercise so you just make it work."

Some took advantage of sledding; others are learning to ski, while some laced up their skates to take part in one Ottawa's favourite winter pastime.

Outdoor city rinks have been open for some time but starting Monday, people will need to reserve a spot in advance for time in the ice.

With the frigid temperatures these last few days—Sunday's warmer than average high being an exception—some are anticipating the opening of the Rideau Canal Skateway.

"As soon as it opens I'm planning to go at least three times a week," said Roxel Fouego. "With the pandemic going on and everything, there's not much you can do, and skating is the best activity one can do."

The canal is not ready for skaters just yet. The National Capital Commission posted on social media Saturday to say that 30 cm of good quality ice is needed to open it, adding the team is hard at work, but more cold weather is needed to create a safe skating surface.

As many wait for the ice to freeze, the NCC says starting Saturday Jan. 15, Queen Elizabeth Driveway is closing to vehicles from Fifth Avenue to Somerset Street on weekends to give people the chance to get outdoors, while practicing safe physical distancing.

"As long as people are masking up, keeping their distance, and following the protocols, people can still get outside, exercise, and maintain their sanity and have a fun time," said Howson.