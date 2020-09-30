OTTAWA -- A wild turkey was looking for a ride out of Ottawa ahead of Thanksgiving weekend.

Bonnie Taylor snapped a photo of a wild turkey trying to board an OC Transpo bus Wednesday afternoon on Antares Drive in Ottawa's south-end.

Taylor tells CTV News Ottawa she spotted the turkey while walking out of the Ontario Nurses Association office.

Taylor says when the OC Transpo bus slowed down to avoid the turkey, it decided to try to get on the bus.

The OC Transpo driver kept the door closed and eventually drove past the turkey.

A colleague told Taylor that the wild turkey has been seen in the areas for years.

"It just made our day," said Taylor. "It gave us a great laugh. We can all use a laugh these days."