Windy, rainy Saturday with above-average temperatures

It’s going to be a windy, rainy Saturday in Ottawa with warmer than average temperatures.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario which warns of a cold front moving through that could bring strong winds as it replaces warmer air in the region today.

“A north to south oriented cold front will track east across the region today. Strong wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h are possible with the passage of this front,” the statement says.

Wind gusts of up to 60 km/h are expected ahead of the front, and those 80 km/h winds could be seen behind the front. Environment Canada cautions that utility outages could occur.

An open air fire ban is in effect for the city of Ottawa.

Wind warnings are in effect along the St. Lawrence, with wind gusts up to 90 km/h expected in areas like Kingston, Brockville, and Cornwall.

OTTAWA FORECAST

The weather forecast for Saturday calls for a high of 8 C, roughly eight degrees warmer than average, with showers through the day.

The cold front moving in will cause temperatures to drop quickly overnight to a low of -9 C, which is slightly below average for this time of year. There could be some flurries in the overnight hours.

Sunday’s outlook is mainly cloudy with a high of -1 C and a good chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Monday’s looking sunny with a high of 3 C.

A mix of showers and flurries is in Tuesday’s forecast. High 4 C.

Wednesday could see a bit of sunshine.

MAYOR'S CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION

The city of Ottawa says the Mayor's 20th Christmas Celebration scheduled for Saturday will be postponed because of the weather forecast.

"Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for winds gusting up to 70 and 80 km/h – which can pose safety risks for all visitors and participants," the city said in a statement.

The Mayor's Christmas Celebration has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 10.