Windy, rainy Saturday with above-average temperatures
It’s going to be a windy, rainy Saturday in Ottawa with warmer than average temperatures.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario which warns of a cold front moving through that could bring strong winds as it replaces warmer air in the region today.
“A north to south oriented cold front will track east across the region today. Strong wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h are possible with the passage of this front,” the statement says.
Wind gusts of up to 60 km/h are expected ahead of the front, and those 80 km/h winds could be seen behind the front. Environment Canada cautions that utility outages could occur.
An open air fire ban is in effect for the city of Ottawa.
Wind warnings are in effect along the St. Lawrence, with wind gusts up to 90 km/h expected in areas like Kingston, Brockville, and Cornwall.
OTTAWA FORECAST
The weather forecast for Saturday calls for a high of 8 C, roughly eight degrees warmer than average, with showers through the day.
The cold front moving in will cause temperatures to drop quickly overnight to a low of -9 C, which is slightly below average for this time of year. There could be some flurries in the overnight hours.
Sunday’s outlook is mainly cloudy with a high of -1 C and a good chance of flurries in the afternoon.
Monday’s looking sunny with a high of 3 C.
A mix of showers and flurries is in Tuesday’s forecast. High 4 C.
Wednesday could see a bit of sunshine.
MAYOR'S CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION
The city of Ottawa says the Mayor's 20th Christmas Celebration scheduled for Saturday will be postponed because of the weather forecast.
"Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for winds gusting up to 70 and 80 km/h – which can pose safety risks for all visitors and participants," the city said in a statement.
The Mayor's Christmas Celebration has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 10.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Paralympian trying to get wheelchair ramp says Veterans Affairs employee offered her assisted dying
A veteran and former Paralympian told a parliamentary committee that a caseworker from the Veterans Affairs Canada offered her medical assistance in dying, a week after the veterans affairs minister confirmed that at least four other veterans were offered the same thing.
Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking its economy?
Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction.
Influenza cases rising 'steeply' amid flu epidemic
As Canada enters the fifth week of the flu epidemic, influenza activity is rising, with mainly young children and older adults facing the brunt of the strain, according to the latest FluWatch report.
'Maybe the bully could do some good': Canadian actor on fundraiser, and sale of 'A Christmas Story' house
Located in Cleveland, Ohio, the house featured in the holiday film 'A Christmas Story' is up for sale. Leg lamp and all.
FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok
FBI Director Chris Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok, warning Friday that control of the popular video sharing app is in the hands of a Chinese government "that doesn't share our values."
Passenger killed when big wave hits Antarctic cruise ship
A U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward the port of Ushuaia in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise, authorities said.
BoC expected to end year off with one more rate increase, likely to pause hikes soon
The Bank of Canada is expected to conclude a historic year marked by high inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening with one more interest rate hike on Wednesday.
Myanmar government sentences more critics to death, bringing total to 139
Myanmar's military-installed government has sentenced more critics to death, bringing the total to 139, and is using capital punishment as a tool to crush opposition, the UN high commissioner for human rights said Friday.
Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment
Prince William capped a three-day visit to Boston by meeting with President Joe Biden to share his vision for safeguarding the environment before attending a gala event Friday evening where he sounded an optimistic tone about solving the world's environmental problems through "hope, optimism and urgency."
Atlantic
-
Two arrested after Fredericton-area shooting prompts emergency alert in N.B.
Two people are in custody after a shooting in the Fredericton area left two people injured and prompted police to issue an emergency alert in New Brunswick.
-
Moncton’s business community on preventing homelessness: ‘We have to start today’
Four organizations representing Greater Moncton’s business community held a press conference Friday calling for urgent action in regards to downtown safety and the homelessness situation.
-
Lab-confirmed flu cases double in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia’s latest Respiratory Watch data shows that in the last three weeks of November, lab-confirmed cases more than doubled each week.
Toronto
-
Body of missing construction worker recovered after industrial accident in Mississauga
The body of a man has been recovered following an industrial accident in Mississauga on Friday, Peel Regional Police say.
-
Man in life-threatening condition after overnight shooting in Toronto
A man is in critical condition following an overnight shooting near Toronto's St. Lawrence Market.
-
Wind warning in effect for Toronto with 90 km/h winds expected
A wind warning is in effect for Toronto with powerful wind gusts expected Saturday.
Montreal
-
Young man in critical condition after being struck on Montreal highway, 1 arrested for impaired driving
Police have arrested a man for drunk driving after a 22-year-old man was struck by a car in the Viger tunnel after getting out of his own car to check an issue.
-
Arcade Fire returns to Montreal for first time since sexual assault allegations
Arcade Fire returns to Montreal on Saturday night for a show at the Bell Centre. It's the local band's first show since multiple sexual assault allegations were brought forward against frontman Win Butler in the summer.
-
Run, Hide, Fight: Quebec college aims to prepare students for active shooter as police investigate lockdown
Laval police parked a command post outside College Montmorency Friday with hopes to shed light on the shooting that sent four to hospital and pushed the school into lockdown. Meanwhile, Dawson College sent out a memo to students and staff on shooter preparedness, and Quebec's education minister pondered bumping up training in schools.
Northern Ontario
-
Influenza cases rising 'steeply' amid flu epidemic
As Canada enters the fifth week of the flu epidemic, influenza activity is rising, with mainly young children and older adults facing the brunt of the strain, according to the latest FluWatch report.
-
Two plead guilty to manslaughter in Sudbury arson that killed three people
On Friday afternoon at the Sudbury Courthouse, two men pled guilty in an arson case that killed three people in a townhouse on Bruce Avenue in April 2021.
-
Timmins, Ont., doctor faces more sex assault charges as five more people come forward
A Timmins doctor charged with sexual assault in July is facing several more charges after five more people came forward, police said Friday.
London
-
Victoria Park shines bright with Lighting of the Lights
The City of London began its annual “Lighting of the Lights” event at Victoria Park on Friday evening.
-
A new Community Addictions Hub moves closer to reality for Sarnia-Lambton
With community consultations now complete, the design and construction of the Community Addictions Hub for Sarnia-Lambton is ready to move forward. It's viewed as a significant advancement in the effort to help people cope with addictions and find a road to recovery.
-
City's list of parks where homeless encampments prohibited faces new scrutiny
City hall finally provided a rationale why specific city parks were selected to be on a list where homeless encampments are proactively removed.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's alleged serial killer 'absolutely' maintains his innocence, lawyer says
The lawyer representing a Winnipeg man accused of killing four Indigenous women says his client 'absolutely' maintains his innocence and intends to plead not guilty.
-
'We wish we didn't have to do it': School bus routes being cancelled due to lack of drivers
School divisions in and around Winnipeg are dealing with a lack of bus drivers, which is leading to some routes being cancelled.
-
'We miss you': Search party combs Steinbach streets for missing man
Dozens of people gathered Friday morning in Steinbach to search for a man missing more than a week.
Kitchener
-
Body found inside burning construction trailer in Kitchener
Kitchener firefighters were called to put out flames at a construction trailer early Friday morning, and inside, they found a body.
-
Former Woodstock, Ont. doctor facing additional child porn charges
Woodstock police say new child porn charges have been laid against a former doctor.
-
Wind warning in effect for much of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for much of southwestern Ontario saying strong gusts are expected Saturday morning and continuing into the afternoon.
Calgary
-
AHS halts respite care at Rotary Flames House to address Alberta Children's Hospital struggle
Respite admissions at Rotary Flames House in Calgary will be paused and staff redeployed to help with the ongoing struggle at Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
Alberta premier touts sovereignty act's economic benefits, talks potential uses
Alberta’s premier is doubling down on claims her sovereignty act will boost the province’s fortunes – and she already knows how she might use the bill.
-
Red Deer man charged in deadly Deerfoot crash that closed road Friday morning
A Red Deer man has been charged in a deadly head-on crash on Deerfoot Trail on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek 'persons of interest' in fatal shooting
A man died Thursday morning in Saskatoon following a shooting, according to police.
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council opens new emergency shelter: "it's a calmer atmosphere"
The Saskatoon Tribal Council's Fairhaven Wellness Centre opens its doors and is nearly at capacity.
-
'We're going after the offenders': Sask. to suspend welfare benefits for 'serious' offenders with warrants
The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced legislation to suspend social assistance benefits to prolific violent offenders with active warrants, and to use information from the Ministry of Social Services to find those evading the law.
Edmonton
-
Victim of suspicious death at encampment identified
The cause of a suspicious death at an Edmonton encampment this week is being withheld for 'investigative reasons,' the city's police service said on Friday.
-
This group of friends dressed up as grannies and sat behind the Oilers bench
It was grannies' night behind the Edmonton Oilers bench at Rogers Place last Monday night. A group of friends from Whitecourt, Alta., attended the game against the Florida Panthers in grannies costumes and stayed in character all night.
-
Pair of Ponoka hit-and-runs connected to vehicle containing cocaine, meth: RCMP
Ponoka RCMP are searching for two people who witnesses saw flee from a vehicle that hit two people the afternoon of Nov. 30.
Vancouver
-
Winter tires on TransLink buses? Don't count on it
Bus drivers are speaking out about the terrible road conditions that put them in danger during this week's snowstorm.
-
Province working on pay increases for child-care workers as subsidies for families kick in
The minister responsible for child care in B.C. reaffirmed that the province is looking at ways to increase wages for early childhood educators, as child-care subsidies kick in.
-
A Fraser Valley senior's 'sweet' idea to spread some holiday cheer
A Chilliwack senior came up with a sweet idea to spread some cheer in her community this Christmas season.
Regina
-
'It’s going to be tough:' Local businesses shutting their doors
Three local businesses in Regina announced they are closing their doors for good.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.
-
Investigation into house explosion leads to discovery of criminal act, RPS asking for assistance
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for information or video that could assist in the investigation into a building explosion in the north central area on Nov. 13.