Meet Kanata's newest lottery millionaires

A Kanata couple is Ottawa's newest millionaire, after winning a $5 million lottery jackpot.

Donna Rathwell and Norman Hewitt won the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot during the March 20 draw.

The couple told OLG that they have been playing the lottery together for more than 30 years.

"Norm never believed we would win, but I always told him, we have to have hope!” Rathwell said.

Hewitt discussed the moment they realized they had won the jackpot.

“I received the life-changing email and was in shock! I had to go down to a retail location to verify all the zeros I was seeing! Could this be real?” Hewitt said as the couple picked up their prize in Toronto.

The couple plans to travel the world and make sure their family and loved ones "are well taken care of."