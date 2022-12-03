Open air fire ban issued in Ottawa as heavy winds expected

Ottawa Fire Services has issued a temporary open air fire ban for the city of Ottawa, as the weather forecast calls for heavy winds through the day.

Campfires, brush piles, and wood burning outdoor fireplaces are not permitted during a ban, regardless of any open air fire permits. Devices which do not require a permit such as propane, ethanol, and natural gas outdoor fireplaces and barbecues are not included in the ban.

Environment Canada is forecasting wind gusts of between 60 and 80 km/h at times Saturday as a cold front moves through the region.

Open air fire bans are issued when the risk of open air fires spreading is increased, such as long dry spells or heavy wind.