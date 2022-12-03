Open air fire ban issued in Ottawa as heavy winds expected

A campfire is seen in this stock image. (Shutterstock) A campfire is seen in this stock image. (Shutterstock)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking its economy?

Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction.

Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment

Prince William capped a three-day visit to Boston by meeting with President Joe Biden to share his vision for safeguarding the environment before attending a gala event Friday evening where he sounded an optimistic tone about solving the world's environmental problems through "hope, optimism and urgency."

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina