Federal public service unions to announce next steps in fight against office mandates
Federal public service unions will be speaking out today to announce the next steps they'll be taking as they challenge the federal government's in-office mandate.
The Treasury Board announced this month that federal employees would be required to work in the office a minimum of three days per week starting in September.
Unions said at the time they had not been consulted on the changes. The Public Service Alliance of Canada's national executive vice-president Sharon DeSousa said that legal recourse could be coming.
Leaders from the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), the Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE), and the Association of Canadian Financial Officers (ACFO) will provide an update on upcoming actions and next steps today at 11:30 a.m. outside the House of Commons.
The Treasury Board has said the contract negotiations with federal unions in the spring of 2023 saw the employer sign letters of agreement on telework that "sit outside of collective agreements." According to the letter of agreement, telework arrangements are subject to regular review "and may be terminated by either party at any time with reasonable notice."
The unions have said the current mandate requiring at least two days per week in the office is not being consistently enforced and workers have had trouble finding adequate workspaces or are still doing work virtually when they arrive in the office.
"Tens of thousands of workers have already expressed their frustration and outrage with the one-size-fits-all mandate – made without any consultation with unions or workers – that violates federal public service workers' rights and disregards their well-being," the unions said in a news release.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Indian envoy warns of 'big red line,' days after charges laid in Nijjar case
India's envoy to Canada insists relations between the two countries are positive overall, despite what he describes as 'a lot of noise.'
Stormy Daniels describes meeting Trump during occasionally graphic testimony in hush money trial
With Donald Trump sitting just feet away, Stormy Daniels testified Tuesday at the former president's hush money trial about a sexual encounter the porn actor says they had in 2006 that resulted in her being paid to keep silent during the presidential race 10 years later.
U.S. paused bomb shipment to Israel to signal concerns over Rafah invasion, official says
The U.S. paused a shipment of bombs to Israel last week over concerns that Israel was approaching a decision on launching a full-scale assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah against the wishes of the U.S.
Former homicide detective explains how police will investigate shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion
Footage from dozens of security cameras in the area of Drake’s Bridle Path mansion could be the key to identifying the suspect responsible for shooting and seriously injuring a security guard outside the rapper’s sprawling home early Tuesday morning, a former Toronto homicide detective says.
Northern Ont. woman makes 'eggstraordinary' find
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an 'eggstraordinary' find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
Susan Buckner, who played spirited cheerleader Patty Simcox in 'Grease,' dead at 72
Susan Buckner, best known for playing peppy Rydell High School cheerleader Patty Simcox in the 1978 classic movie musical 'Grease,' has died. She was 72.
Jeremy Skibicki has 'uphill battle' to prove he's not criminally responsible in Winnipeg killings: legal analysts
Accused killer Jeremy Skibicki could have a challenging time convincing a judge that he is not criminally responsible for the deaths of four Indigenous women, a legal analyst says.
Bye-bye bag fee: Calgary repeals single-use bylaw
A Calgary bylaw requiring businesses to charge a minimum bag fee and only provide single-use items when requested has officially been tossed.
Alcohol believed to be a factor in boating incident after 2 men die: N.S. RCMP
Two Nova Scotia men are dead after a boat they were travelling in sank in the Annapolis River in Granville Centre, N.S., on Monday.
Atlantic
Alcohol believed to be a factor in boating incident after 2 men die: N.S. RCMP
Two Nova Scotia men are dead after a boat they were travelling in sank in the Annapolis River in Granville Centre, N.S., on Monday.
Halifax Regional Police officer charged with assault against female he knows: SiRT
Nova Scotia's police watchdog says a Halifax Regional Police officer has been charged with assault.
Crown, defence present closing arguments for N.L. lawyer accused of sexual assault
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
Toronto
Security guard shot, critically injured outside of Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning, police said.
How Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap beef escalated within weeks
A long-simmering feud between hip-hop superstars Drake and Kendrick Lamar reached a boiling point in recent days as the pair traded increasingly personal insults on a succession of diss tracks. Here’s a quick overview of what’s behind the ongoing beef.
City reverses home run-ban at Toronto west-end baseball diamond
The City of Toronto is changing up its eyebrow-raising rules at a west-end baseball diamond.
Montreal
'Deeply disturbing' that Legault asked police to dismantle McGill encampment: opposition parties
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is facing criticism from opposition parties for asking police to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment on the McGill University campus.
Longtime weather specialist Lori Graham announces she's leaving CTV Montreal
CTV News Montreal's ray of sunshine — Lori Graham — is leaving the station after more than 25 years. The longtime weather specialist announced on Tuesday that she is saying goodbye to her CTV family to spend more time giving back to the community, specifically, her faith community on the South Shore.
Montreal Canadiens to get fifth overall pick in NHL draft
The Montreal Canadiens retained the fifth pick in the upcoming NHL lottery draft on Tuesday night.
Northern Ontario
Man taken to Timmins hospital with gunshot wound after shooting on Sixth Avenue
People in Timmins are waking up to a heavy police presence and road closures in the area of Sixth Avenue and Pine Street on Tuesday morning.
Windsor
Driver impaired by fentanyl sent to prison for 'devastating' death of Lakeshore woman
Trevor Hosie, 36, told the court he didn’t know the marijuana he consumed on May 6, 2023 was laced with a potent opioid. 'Sadly, this tragedy is the predictable outcome of the series of decisions made by Mr. Hosie on May 6, 2023,' Justice Christopher Uwagboe wrote in his sentence decision.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor, Ont.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Windsor region early Tuesday evening.
'Shine a light on a dark situation': Lakeshore, Ont. woman plans run to raise funds for ovarian cancer
An ovarian cancer diagnosis and treatment can bring darkness frustration and uncertainty. But a Lakeshore mother of two who is now cancer-free is planning to mark the milestone by trying to help others.
London
'A recent onslaught': London, Ont. social service agency calls out city councillor’s social media campaign
A social service agency that offers support primarily geared to sex workers has written a pointed letter to London City Council, but appears to be focused on one council member in particular.
'I’d give them a one-way ticket out of here!' Sarnia councillor reacts in wake of police investigation at homeless encampment
The City of Sarnia will not clear out a homeless encampment in a city park anytime soon. The decision comes after a heated debate and multiple legal opinions — it also came just an hour before a serious stabbing occurred.
London, Ont. police undergoing changes in upper management
Weeks after a third deputy chief was sworn in, more changes are being made in upper management at London Police Service headquarters.
Kitchener
$9M in drugs seized by WRPS, two Kitchener residents charged
Two Kitchener residents are facing charges in what police are calling one of the largest drug seizures in the Waterloo Regional Police Services’ history.
OPP investigating alleged sexual assault at Fergus retailer
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police say a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man at a Fergus retailer last week.
New charges for Ont. woman who previously admitted to defrauding doulas
The Brantford, Ont. woman who was previously sentenced to house arrest after admitting to deceiving doulas has been charged again in connection to a new victim.
Barrie
City aims to remove encampment in Barrie park
Barrie bylaw officers issued a violation notice to an individual who had set up an encampment in the vicinity of Milligan's Pond on Monday.
Gilbert Centre behind new app aiming to save lives
The Gilbert Centre in Barrie is releasing a new tool that could mean the difference between life and death.
Casino Rama sets the stage for rock nostalgia with new concerts
Casino Rama Resort is amping up its 2024 entertainment lineup with three new rock performances, promising fans a nostalgic journey.
Winnipeg
'They've been increasing': Manitoba seeing an increase in number of ticks
This year's tick season is trending upward in Manitoba according to data and experts.
Taking a look at the Manitobans still in the Stanley Cup Playoffs
There are three Manitobans left, all playing for eastern teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs – two with the Carolina Hurricanes and one with the Boston Bruins.
Calgary
Levonte Johnson scores twice as Whitecaps open cup defence with win over Cavalry
Levonte Johnson scored twice to help the Vancouver Whitecaps open defence of their Canadian Championship with a 2-1 win over Cavalry FC in the opening leg of their quarterfinal Tuesday.
Wind takes out tree in southwest Calgary, topples it onto Spruce Cliff home
In the southwest Calgary community of Spruce Cliff on Tuesday afternoon, the wind toppled a massive tree onto a house along 37th Street.
Edmonton
Alberta man wanted for child pornography arrested while attempting to leave Canada: RCMP
An Alberta man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is in custody after police received information that he was in B.C. and trying to leave the country.
Oilers fans in B.C. brace for Canucks playoff rivalry
The Vancouver Canucks secured a second-round playoff date last week with the Edmonton Oilers. In the days since, both fan bases have been sizing up their Canadian competition.
Police searching for girl from Athabasca believed to be travelling to Edmonton
Police in Athabasca are asking for help finding a teenaged girl reported missing two days ago.
Regina
Albert Street flood alert system causes confusion for commuters
On the same day the City of Regina activated its new flood warning system for the Albert Street underpass – drivers were faced with confusion when the system activated despite no flooding.
'They deserve a home': Regina Humane Society struggles to keep up with dog intake
The Regina Humane Society (RHS) is facing difficulties as the number of dogs in their care continue to increase.
Entertainment, mini donut eating contest and more coming to 2024 Queen City Ex
The countdown is now on for one Regina’s longest running events, the Queen City Ex (QCX).
Saskatoon
Saskatchewan care home where elderly man was allegedly attacked suspended after inspection
A Saskatchewan care home where an elderly man was allegedly attacked is suspended from taking on hospital patients following a recent inspection of the facility.
'Every one of these boxes is full of people': Saskatoon city archive moving to permanent home
It’s a new beginning for some of Saskatoon’s oldest and most significant pieces of history.
The lone road into this Sask. village is so bad some locals drive through the ditch
Aaron Fosseneuve says the official name of the road into his home community of Cumberland House is Highway 123, but locals joke it’s not as easy as 1-2-3 — “it’s more like a 4-5-6.”
Vancouver
Vancouver police budget increased by nearly half a million dollars for beach booze pilot
The Vancouver Police Department has added another $450,000 to its financials, growing the department’s budget for this year to over $415 million.
B.C. court approves sale of Squamish-area ski resort development, despite government objections
Plans for a massive ski resort near Squamish, B.C., that have been in the works for more than two decades got a lifeline in the province's Supreme Court last week.
Canucks playoff viewing parties popping up throughout Metro Vancouver
On Wednesday morning – less than 12 hours before the Canucks face off against the Oilers – Vancouver's mayor will make an announcement about viewing parties in the city.
Vancouver Island
Ottawa approves B.C.'s request to recriminalize drug use in public spaces
The federal government approved B.C.'s request Tuesday to recriminalize the use of drugs in public spaces such as hospitals and parks.
Grieving B.C. family seeks apology over paranormal TV show as network removes broadcast
The family of a teenage girl who died in Victoria says it’s traumatized by an episode of a TV show about the paranormal – and its complaints have now led to it being removed from APTN and APTNlumi.ca.
Military judge orders suspended jail sentence, $3K fine for B.C. sailor who stole from shipmates
A former Canadian navy sailor was handed a $3,000 fine and a suspended jail sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from his shipmates aboard a Pacific fleet frigate.
Kelowna
Red dresses to make fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women
Models in uniquely designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.