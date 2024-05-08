OTTAWA
Ottawa

Transport truck strikes Hwy. 417 guardrail, leaving trail of debris and tires

Ottawa firefighters help cleanup debris after a transport truck struck a guardrail on Hwy. 417 at Bronson Avenue Wednesday morning. (Ministry of Transportation cameras/CTV Morning Live) Ottawa firefighters help cleanup debris after a transport truck struck a guardrail on Hwy. 417 at Bronson Avenue Wednesday morning. (Ministry of Transportation cameras/CTV Morning Live)
Share

There are no reports of injuries after a transport truck struck a guardrail on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa and lost several tires on the road.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 at Bronson Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the transport truck reported hit the guardrail and suffered extensive damage.

The crash caused debris to scatter across the road and the transport truck lost "multiple tires" following the collision, according to police.

The Ministry of Transportation cameras showed firefighters assisting with the removal of tires and debris from the road.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

Windsor

London

Kitchener

Barrie

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News