Transport truck strikes Hwy. 417 guardrail, leaving trail of debris and tires

There are no reports of injuries after a transport truck struck a guardrail on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa and lost several tires on the road.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 at Bronson Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the transport truck reported hit the guardrail and suffered extensive damage.

The crash caused debris to scatter across the road and the transport truck lost "multiple tires" following the collision, according to police.

The Ministry of Transportation cameras showed firefighters assisting with the removal of tires and debris from the road.