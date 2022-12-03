Wind storm knocks out power to customers in Ottawa, eastern Ontario

Thousands of customers are without power in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario, as strong winds gust across the region.

Environment Canada had issued a wind warning for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario, calling for westerly winds gusting to 90 km/h Saturday afternoon in the wake of a strong cold front. The wind warning ended just after 4 p.m.

Hydro Ottawa is responding to power outages in Knoxdale-Merivale, College and Alta Vista wards, affecting approximately 1,000 customers.

There is also an outage in the Kelly Farm, Cedar Creek and White Alder areas of Gloucester-Southgate and Riverside South-Findlay Creek, affecting 8,183 customers.

Hydro One is reporting hydro outages in the North Gower, Osgoode and the area west of Stittsville.

There is no word on when power will be restored.

An open air fire ban is in effect for the city of Ottawa.

Wind warnings remain in effect along the St. Lawrence, with wind gusts up to 90 km/h expected in areas like Kingston, Brockville, and Cornwall.

OTTAWA FORECAST

Showers and flurries ending this evening then partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low minus 7 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 12 overnight.

Sunday’s outlook is mainly cloudy with a high of plus 1 C.

Monday’s looking sunny with a high of 5 C.

A mix of showers and flurries is in Tuesday’s forecast. High 4 C.

Wednesday could see a bit of sunshine.

MAYOR'S CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION

The city of Ottawa says the Mayor's 20th Christmas Celebration scheduled for Saturday will be postponed because of the weather forecast.

"Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for winds gusting up to 70 and 80 km/h – which can pose safety risks for all visitors and participants," the city said in a statement.

The Mayor's Christmas Celebration has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 10.