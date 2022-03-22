Which road is the worst in Ottawa?

It’s that time of year again: Ottawa residents can cast their votes for the city’s worst road.

CAA’s annual Worst Roads campaign puts the spotlight on roads across the province. Residents can nominate and vote based on factors including congestion, potholes and poor signage.

Last year three Ottawa roads cracked the top 10 worst in Ontario. Carling Avenue was second, Hunt Club Road was sixth and Innes Road was eighth.

Voting this year is open until April 19.

CAA paused the campaign in 2020 because of the pandemic, and no Ottawa roads were in the top 10 in either 2019 or 2018.

The Worst Roads campaign has influenced change since it started in 2003, CAA says. Repaving and repair work has been done on many of the roads on the list.

These were the five worst roads in Ottawa in 2021: