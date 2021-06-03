OTTAWA -- Three Ottawa roads are among the 10 worst in the province for drivers, according to a new poll.

Motorists have voted Carling Avenue, Hunt Club Road and Innes Road among the Top 10 Worst Roads in Ontario in the annual CAA poll.

Carling Avenue was voted the second-worst road in Ontario, Hunt Club Road is sixth, and Innes Road in eighth.

CAA paused the worst roads campaign in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No Ottawa roads were ranked among the top 10 worst roads in 2019 or 2018.

Carling Avenue was voted the eighth-worst road in Ontario in 2017, while Hunt Club placed seventh.

Victoria Road in Prince Edward County was voted the worst road in Ontario in 2021, with voters citing potholes and crumbling pavement as the main concern for the road.

The CAA Worst Road Campaign is designed to make roads safer by helping municipal and provincial governments understand why roadway improvements are important.