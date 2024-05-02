NCC launching weekday shuttles from Gatineau Park to Pink Lake

The National Capital Commission (NCC) says it expanding its free shuttle service in Gatineau Park to include weekdays.

In a news release Thursday, the NCC said starting May 18, shuttles would be available from Gatineau Park to Pink Lake and back four days per week.

"In line with the NCC’s conservation efforts, and to provide convenient access to recreational sites along Gatineau Park’s three parkways, fully accessible free shuttles will run Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. from the Gatineau Park Visitor Centre to Pink Lake and back," the NCC said.

The NCC's weekend shuttles run from downtown Ottawa and downtown Gatineau and bring people to the Gatineau Park Visitors' Centre in Chelsea between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Shuttles run every 30 minutes during operating hours on a first come, first served basis.

The weekend shuttle is provided in partnership with the Société de transport de l’Outaouais (STO), while a private operator will provide the weekday service, the NCC said.

“Gatineau Park is the largest protected natural green space in the National Capital Region. We’re pleased to offer visitors an accessible, free and convenient way to get to its most popular sites, while reducing our carbon footprint and impact on wildlife,” said NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum.

The NCC also said it is again offering a free shuttle to Philippe Lake. The shuttle will run on weekends and holidays from May 18 to Oct. 27.