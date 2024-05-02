OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Gang of goslings causes 'traffic jam' on Hwy. 401 ramp near Augusta, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police officers helped 'quack' the case of a traffic jam near Highway 401 in eastern Ontario Thursday.

    Police say a "gang of rogue goslings" was holding people up at an on-ramp near Augusta, just east of Brockville.

    "Fear not, the police swooped in and quacked the case, safely escorting the fluffy culprits to greener pastures," police said.

