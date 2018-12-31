

CTV Ottawa





Here are some options if you're still looking for somewhere to ring in the New Year:

Hogmanay

Welcome 2019 Scottish Style with Hogman-Eh at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

It’s the largest Hogmanay celebration outside of Scotland that features Highland dancing, music, Scottish food.

There will be a balloon drop at 7 p.m. to mark midnight in Scotland.

Fireworks set to music will be set off at 12:12 a.m. after the signing of Auld Lang Syne.

Parliament Hill

The magical winter lightscapes show will be projected on Parliament Hill until 11:59 p.m. There will be a five minute fireworks display when the clock strikes midnight.

Rick Chiarelli’s Alcohol-Free New Year’s Eve.

Ben Franklin Place will be packed inside and out as thousands are expected at Councillor Rick Chiarelli’s annual party.

It features skating, sleigh rides, live music and fireworks at 10 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Under the Big Top.”

Getting home

OC Transpo is free from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Jan. 1

STO is free after midnight.