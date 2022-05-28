What you need to know about Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend
Thousands of people will hit the streets of the national capital region this weekend for the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.
It's the first in-person Ottawa Race Weekend in Ottawa since 2019, after the 2020 and 2021 events were shifted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are absolutely ready to go," Race Weekend President Ian Fraser said.
"For a moment over the last couple of weeks, over the weekend, I really didn't think about Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend. I was more concerned with the devastation that had taken place in our city."
Fraser says Race Weekend is a "positive" for the city.
"We are so pleased to be back in-person," Fraser said.
CTV News Ottawa looks at what you need to know about Ottawa Race Weekend, including road closures.
RACE WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Saturday
- Ottawa Kids Marathon – 2 p.m.
- Ottawa 2K – 3 p.m.
- Ottawa 5K - 4 p.m.
- Ottawa 10K – 6:30 p.m.
Sunday
- Ottawa Marathon – 7 a.m.
- Ottawa Half Marathon – 9 a.m.
WHERE IS IN THE START/FINISH LINE
The start and finish lines for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend are located around Ottawa City Hall.
The start and finish line for the Ottawa Kids Marathon is on Laurier Avenue.
The start lines for the other races are in the area of Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue, and the finish line is on Queen Elizabeth Driveway.
ROAD CLOSURES
There will be intermittent lane reductions and closures on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Major roads impacted at various times by the event include:
- Queen Elizabeth Drive
- Laurier Avenue
- Elgin Street
- Lisgar Street
- Cartier Street
- Queen Street
- Metcalfe Street
- O’Connor Street
- Wellington Street
- Colonel By Drive
- Pretoria Bridge
- Rideau Street
- Preston Street, south of Carling
- Carling Avenue
- Sussex Drive
- Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
- Alexandra Bridge
- Sir George Étienne Cartier Parkway
A full listing of the lane reductions, road closures and times are located on the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend website.
TRANSIT SERVICE
OC Transpo has a list of detours for this weekend’s events. For information on how service will be impacted visit the OC Transpo alerts page
