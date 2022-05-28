What you need to know about Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend

Thousands of people will hit the streets of the national capital region this weekend for the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

It's the first in-person Ottawa Race Weekend in Ottawa since 2019, after the 2020 and 2021 events were shifted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are absolutely ready to go," Race Weekend President Ian Fraser said.

"For a moment over the last couple of weeks, over the weekend, I really didn't think about Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend. I was more concerned with the devastation that had taken place in our city."

Fraser says Race Weekend is a "positive" for the city.

"We are so pleased to be back in-person," Fraser said.

CTV News Ottawa looks at what you need to know about Ottawa Race Weekend, including road closures.

RACE WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Saturday

Ottawa Kids Marathon – 2 p.m.

Ottawa 2K – 3 p.m.

Ottawa 5K - 4 p.m.

Ottawa 10K – 6:30 p.m.

Sunday

Ottawa Marathon – 7 a.m.

Ottawa Half Marathon – 9 a.m.

WHERE IS IN THE START/FINISH LINE

The start and finish lines for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend are located around Ottawa City Hall.

The start and finish line for the Ottawa Kids Marathon is on Laurier Avenue.

The start lines for the other races are in the area of Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue, and the finish line is on Queen Elizabeth Driveway.

ROAD CLOSURES

There will be intermittent lane reductions and closures on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Major roads impacted at various times by the event include:

Queen Elizabeth Drive

Laurier Avenue

Elgin Street

Lisgar Street

Cartier Street

Queen Street

Metcalfe Street

O’Connor Street

Wellington Street

Colonel By Drive

Pretoria Bridge

Rideau Street

Preston Street, south of Carling

Carling Avenue

Sussex Drive

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

Alexandra Bridge

Sir George Étienne Cartier Parkway

A full listing of the lane reductions, road closures and times are located on the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend website.

TRANSIT SERVICE

OC Transpo has a list of detours for this weekend’s events. For information on how service will be impacted visit the OC Transpo alerts page