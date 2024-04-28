OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Vanier home fire displaces 2 adults, firefighters say

    The Ottawa Fire Services says two residents have been displaced following a fire that happened in the second floor of a two-storey double home in Vanier.

    Firefighters say they received a call Saturday morning just before 9 a.m. reporting smoke coming out of a second-storey window on Park Street between Lalemant Street and Montreal Road. Upon arrival, crews immediately started to knock down the fire. It was declared under control at 9:21 a.m.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    The two adults are currently receiving help from the Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army, firefighters add.

