    • 'Do not consume': Gift Chocolate recalled due to undeclared milk, soy

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for a specific chocolate brand sold in Ontario and Quebec.

    The recall was issued Saturday for Gift Chocolate due to undeclared milk and soy.

    According to Health Canada's website, the affected product's size is 198 g. It has the following UCP code: 6 934169 900069. It also has Best Before: 30.12.2024 label.

    Canada’s health agency says the recalled product should be either thrown out or returned to the location where it was purchased, citing health risks if consumed.

    “Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction,” says Health Canada on its website.

    “Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products.”

    CTV News has reached out to Gift Chocolate -- Heng Hing Trading Ltd. -- for comments.

