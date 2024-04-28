OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Warm, rainy Sunday in Ottawa, here’s when it’ll stop raining

    People holding umbrellas make their way along Bank Street, in Ottawa, July 24, 2022 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    Sunday seems quite warm in the capital this Sunday, but rain and thunderstorms are not making it feel like spring.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 22 C and a 40 per cent chance of rain today. There’s a risk of thunderstorm this morning -- periods of rain will also end this morning.

    The temperatures will drop to 6 C overnight -- it’s going to be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

    Monday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C. A 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 6 C are in the forecast for the night.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 3 C.

