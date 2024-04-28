Warm, rainy Sunday in Ottawa, here’s when it’ll stop raining

Sunday seems quite warm in the capital this Sunday, but rain and thunderstorms are not making it feel like spring.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 22 C and a 40 per cent chance of rain today. There’s a risk of thunderstorm this morning -- periods of rain will also end this morning.

The temperatures will drop to 6 C overnight -- it’s going to be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Monday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C. A 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 6 C are in the forecast for the night.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 3 C.