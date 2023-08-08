What you need to know about LRT and R1 buses today
Partial service on the O-Train Line 1 resumes today.
Single-car trains will be running every five minutes between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations. LRT service remains shut down in the east end from uOttawa to Blair.
R1 bus service continues to run on the entire line today.
Here's what the different kinds of service will look like.
Light Rail
Individual trains will be pulling up and boarding at the front end of platforms in travelling direction at all stations between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa.
Normally, Line 1 runs with double-car trains that occupy the full length of the platform.
New decals on the platforms and signage will show riders where to board. Staff will be present to assist.
Single train cars can hold approximately 300 people, officials have said.
Transit Services General Manager Renée Amilcar says this level of service can comfortably accommodate current ridership levels.
A sixth train is available to be launched if passenger volumes demand.
Train service will run during normal weekday operating hours of 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Customers might notice slower train speeds in the tunnel due to a speed restriction as part of safety requirements during the gradual resumption of service. This is due to the removal of a part of the restraining rail near Rideau Station while RTM awaits new brackets to move it into the correct position. This is a temporary restriction that is not expected to last more than 10 days.
An example of a "boarding zone" decal at an LRT station while single-car service is in effect. (City of Ottawa/supplied)
R1 Replacement Bus
There will be no changes to R1 replacement buses this week.
Buses will continue to run parallel to the Confederation Line from Tunney's Pasture to Blair Station.
An eastbound shuttle between Rideau Station and Lees Station will continue to operate, as will a shuttle between St. Laurent and Cyrville stations.
The R1 Express service from Blair to downtown Ottawa in the morning peak and from downtown Ottawa to Blair in the afternoon peak will continue to operate. The downtown stops in the morning are at Mackenzie King Bridge, Albert Street at Bank Street and Albert Street at Kent Street. In the afternoons, you can board Blair-bound buses at Mackenzie King Bridge, Slater and Bank and Slater and Kent.
R1 replacement bus service will run from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. R1 Express service will run from Blair to downtown between 6:30 and 9:30 a.m. and from downtown to Blair from 3 to 6 p.m.
R1 Para service will also continue to operate, serving stations along the Confederaton Line. Persons with disabilities can book this service the same day, speak to OC Transpo staff at stations to request the service, or can call 613-560-5000 for additional supports.
An LRT service map for the week of Aug. 8-14, showing partial train service between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations and R1 service the length of the line. (City of Ottawa/supplied)
What work still needs to be done?
Rideau Transit Group and Rideau Transit Maintenance continue to work on adjusting restraining rails at key locations along the line.
As of Monday, work at nine of 16 locations has been completed, officials have said.
There are eight specific curves, each with two tracks, where the work is taking place.
- Curve 130 east of Rideau Station
- Curve 210 east of Lees Station
- Curve 220 west of Hurdman Station
- Curve 230 east of Hurdman Station
- Curve 240 west of Tremblay Station
- Curve 280 east of Tremblay Station
- Curve 290 west of St Laurent Station
- Curve 300 west of St Laurent Station
Officials did not say Monday which of these curves have had their restraining rails adjusted.
Full service between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations is expected to resume Aug. 14. Amilcar says the single-car configuration will continue through the month of August.
RTG continues to replace the wheel hub assemblies on every light rail vehicle. As of Monday, replacements are complete on 22 of 45 trains.
The city has been holding media briefings every weekday during the shutdown. Another one is expected today.
