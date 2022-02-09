As the occupation of downtown Ottawa by protesters affiliated with the "Freedom Convoy" enters its 13th day, police continue to hand out tickets and make arrests, while protesters remain dug-in.

Ottawa police said Tuesday that several factors are affecting their enforcement tactics, including the presence of children in about a quarter of the more than 400 trucks parked in the core and the fact that several of the vehicles entrenched on downtown streets have been immobilized.

“It’s something that greatly concerns us,” Deputy Police Chief Steve Bell said, when it comes to children living in trucks. “From the risk of carbon monoxide and fumes, the noise levels … we’re concerned about cold, we’re concerned about access to sanitation, the ability to shower. We’re not at the stage of looking to do any sort of enforcement activity around that. We’ll rely on the Children’s Aid Society to give us guidance around that.”

Police say they've made 23 arrests, handed out 1,300 tickets, and have 79 active criminal investigation underway in response to the ongoing occupation. Police have also said they would be enforcing a court-ordered injunction to stop the use of air horns and train horns on the trucks. Those found violating the order could be charged with contempt, and may face up to two years in prison if convicted.

While demonstrators on the ground say they have enough fuel to last for days, efforts continue to bring in more, in defiance of police orders. Protesters have taken to carrying empty jerry cans or containers of water past police, while hiding their actual canisters of fuel in garbage bags or suitcases.

While the protest has been billed as an attempt to end public health measures intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19, organizers made statements Monday night about a desire to form a coalition with opposition parties in the House of Commons to unseat the governing Liberals, which they cannot do. A proposed "citizens' coalition" made up of members of the protest, the Canadian Senate and the Governor General was part of the "memorandum of understanding" (MOU) organizers had posted on their website prior to the protest beginning. The MOU was taken down Tuesday, with organizers saying it "does not reflect the spirit and intent" of the movement.

Police and the city continue to advise residents to avoid the downtown core, if possible. Several businesses, including the Rideau Centre, remain closed and OC Transpo routes through the core are detoured. The city remains under a state of emergency.