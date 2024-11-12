Cold and windy Tuesday in Ottawa

A cold and windy Tuesday is in the forecast for Ottawa, with a wind chill of -10 expected tonight.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny start to the day, with increasing cloudiness late in the morning. High 4 C.

Clear tonight. Low -6 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -10.

Wednesday will be sunny. High 2 C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for mainly cloudy. High 1 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 4 C.

Temperatures are expected to warm up on Saturday for the Help Santa Toy Parade in Ottawa. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 6 C with a chance of showers or flurries.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 5 C and a low of -2 C.