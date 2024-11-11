OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Chipotle set to open this week in Ottawa's west end

    CTV Ottawa: Chipotle opens in Ottawa
    Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to open its second Ottawa location, this time in Stittsville.

    The company confirms it will open the new Chipotle at 5671 Hazeldean Road on Thursday, in the former location of Benny & Co.

    "We’re thrilled to reignite our growth in the Ottawa market," Anat Davidzon, Managing Director of International at Chipotle, said in a statement. "The new location will increase the Stittsville community’s access to real, fresh food."

    The Chipotle will feature the new 'Chipotlane,' a drive-thru pick-up lane allowing guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. Customers can order off the menu in advance through the Chipotle app or on the website, and then pick up their food.

    The new Stittsville restaurant will also offer Chipotle's tender, Mexican-inspired Smoked Brisket for a limited time.

    The first Chipotle location to open in Ottawa is located in the Rideau Centre.

    Help wanted

    Chipotle says it is hiring at its new Stittsville location.

    The restaurant says there are on average 30 jobs per location, with competitive benefits.

    The Stittsville location will be the 51st restaurant in Canada. The Chipotle in Stittsville will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    Chipotle Mexican Grill confirms a new location will open on Innes Road in Orleans this winter. 

