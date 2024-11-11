Dr. Ronald Weiss, Ottawa's 'Wayne Gretzky' of vasectomies, dies

Dr. Ronald Weiss, an Ottawa doctor whose passionate and lengthy medical career made him the "Wayne Gretzky" of vasectomies, has died.

Weiss died peacefully on Oct. 29 at his home in Toronto surrounded by his family after he was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020.

He was 68.

Originally from Montreal, Weiss spent his career in Ottawa and introduced the no-scapel, needle-free vasectomy to Canada in 1992, advancing male contraception nationally and worldwide. In 2002, he developed and refined the no-needle jet injector method of local anesthesia.

"You have a procedure that literally takes minutes," Weiss said in a 2019 interview with CTV News.

"It's painless, has a low rate of complication and is the most effective form of birth control. Men are stepping up to the plate."

Weiss performed about 70 vasectomies per week at his home office on Clemow Avenue in Ottawa before retiring in 2021 and moving to Toronto to be closer to his children and grandchildren.

He also served as a clinical assistant professor of medicine at the University of Ottawa and was president of the medical staff of the Bruyère Hospital, formerly known as the SCO Health Service.

"I wouldn't do this if it wasn't fun, and it is fun," he said at the time.

"I'm dealing with healthy young people who want a service that will enhance their sex life, take away some of their worry."

Weiss lived an "extraordinarily active" life even after his cancer diagnosis, according to his obituary.

After his day job as a renowned doctor, Weiss spent his time as a musician, releasing several albums and playing at various venues throughout his life.

"Ron's diverse skills and talents, along with his compassion, strength, curiosity, discipline and moral compass were an inspiration to all who knew him," his obituary said.

Weiss is survived by his wife of 45 years, three children, grandchildren and many nephews, nieces, friends and colleagues.

His memorial service was held in Toronto on Nov. 1.