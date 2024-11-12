OTTAWA
Ottawa

Here's when Jelly Roll will play in Ottawa

Jelly Roll performs at Ottawa Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats on Tuesday. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa) Jelly Roll performs at Ottawa Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats on Tuesday. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)
Share

Jelly Roll is coming back to Ottawa.

Canadian Tire Centre announced the country music star will bring the Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour 2025 to Ottawa on March 21.

Jelly Roll will be joined by Josh Ross, and Savannah Dexter and Brabo Gator for the show.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

Jelly Roll will stop in Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, London, Laval, and Quebec City during the Canadian leg of the Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour 2025.

Ottawa was the second international stop for Jelly Roll in July, when he performed at RBC Ottawa Bluesfest.

Jelly Roll and Shaboozey headlined an extra night for Ottawa Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

Windsor

London

Kitchener

Barrie

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News