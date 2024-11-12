Here's when Jelly Roll will play in Ottawa

Jelly Roll is coming back to Ottawa.

Canadian Tire Centre announced the country music star will bring the Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour 2025 to Ottawa on March 21.

Jelly Roll will be joined by Josh Ross, and Savannah Dexter and Brabo Gator for the show.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

Jelly Roll will stop in Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, London, Laval, and Quebec City during the Canadian leg of the Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour 2025.

Ottawa was the second international stop for Jelly Roll in July, when he performed at RBC Ottawa Bluesfest.

Jelly Roll and Shaboozey headlined an extra night for Ottawa Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats.