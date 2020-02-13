OTTAWA -- Monday is a statutory holiday in the province of Ontario.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in the City of Ottawa on Family Day. All federal offices and businesses and services in Quebec will be operating on a normal schedule.

Municipal services:

Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres will be closed

The city’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Dr. will be closed

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection. Pick-up will be delayed by one day all week

The Trail Road Waste Facility will be closed

All municipal child care centres will be closed

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed

Public transit

The Confederation Line and the Trillium Line will run on a normal weekday schedule

OC Transpo buses will operate on a reduced weekday schedule

Para Transpo will operate a holiday service. Regular scheduled trips will be automatically cancelled

Shopping

The Rideau Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place d’Orleans, St. Laurent Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre and the Tanger Outlets are closed

The Loblaws on Isabella Street is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Loblaws on Rideau Street is open from 12 a.m. to 12 a.m.

The Whole Foods at Lansdowne is open

LCBO and The Beer Store outlets will be closed

Museums

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian War Museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of History will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The National Gallery of Canada will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and the City Hall Art Gallery at City Hall will be open

City of Ottawa arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed

Parking