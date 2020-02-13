What's open and closed on Family Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Reporter Published Thursday, February 13, 2020 10:14AM EST
What's open and closed on the August long weekend. (File Image)
OTTAWA -- Monday is a statutory holiday in the province of Ontario.
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in the City of Ottawa on Family Day. All federal offices and businesses and services in Quebec will be operating on a normal schedule.
Municipal services:
- Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres will be closed
- The city’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Dr. will be closed
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection. Pick-up will be delayed by one day all week
- The Trail Road Waste Facility will be closed
- All municipal child care centres will be closed
- All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed
Public transit
- The Confederation Line and the Trillium Line will run on a normal weekday schedule
- OC Transpo buses will operate on a reduced weekday schedule
- Para Transpo will operate a holiday service. Regular scheduled trips will be automatically cancelled
Shopping
- The Rideau Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Place d’Orleans, St. Laurent Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre and the Tanger Outlets are closed
- The Loblaws on Isabella Street is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Loblaws on Rideau Street is open from 12 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- The Whole Foods at Lansdowne is open
- LCBO and The Beer Store outlets will be closed
Museums
- The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Canadian War Museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Canadian Museum of History will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Canada Science and Technology Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The National Gallery of Canada will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and the City Hall Art Gallery at City Hall will be open
- City of Ottawa arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed
Parking
- All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply
- Free parking will be available at City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W. on Monday