OTTAWA -- Monday is a statutory holiday in the province of Ontario.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in the City of Ottawa on Family Day. All federal offices and businesses and services in Quebec will be operating on a normal schedule.

Municipal services:

  • Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres will be closed
  • The city’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Dr. will be closed
  • There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection. Pick-up will be delayed by one day all week
  • The Trail Road Waste Facility will be closed
  • All municipal child care centres will be closed
  • All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed

Public transit

  • The Confederation Line and the Trillium Line will run on a normal weekday schedule
  • OC Transpo buses will operate on a reduced weekday schedule
  • Para Transpo will operate a holiday service. Regular scheduled trips will be automatically cancelled

Shopping

  • The Rideau Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Place d’Orleans, St. Laurent Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre and the Tanger Outlets are closed
  • The Loblaws on Isabella Street is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The Loblaws on Rideau Street is open from 12 a.m. to 12 a.m.
  • The Whole Foods at Lansdowne is open
  • LCBO and The Beer Store outlets will be closed

 Museums

  • The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Canadian War Museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Canadian Museum of History will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Canada Science and Technology Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The National Gallery of Canada will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and the City Hall Art Gallery at City Hall will be open
  • City of Ottawa arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed

Parking

  • All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply
  • Free parking will be available at City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W. on Monday