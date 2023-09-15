What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 15-17
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
CityFolk Festival
CityFolk Festival takes over the Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park this weekend.
Here is a look at the lineup:
- Friday: Bush, Fortunate Ones, Headstones, Villages, Sven Gali
- Saturday: Kaleo, Allison Russell, David Kushner, Andrea Ramolo and Mikhail Laxton
- Sunday: Hozier, X Ambassadors, Julian Taylor
For tickets, visit https://cityfolkfestival.com/.
Aero Gatineau-Ottawa
The Snowbirds, the Canadian Armed Forces' SkyHawks parachute team and more will take to the skies this weekend for the Aero Gatineau-Ottawa.
The region's only airshow runs Friday to Sunday at the Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport in Gatineau.
For tickets and information, visit https://aerogatineauottawa.com/.
Canada Army Run
Thousands of runners will take to the streets of Ottawa on Sunday for the Canada Army Run.
It's no ordinary race, with a cannon used as the starter's pistol and the 'dog-tag' medals for participants.
The event includes a 5K, 10K and half marathon.
For more information, visit https://armyrun.ca/.
Terry Fox Run
The Terry Fox Run is on Sunday.
The Terry Fox Run is a classic Canadian tradition, supporting cancer research across the country.
There are runs at Hog's Back Park, Kanata Montessori School and Sir Wilfred Laurier High School.
To find a run near you, visit https://terryfox.org/terry-fox-run/.
Richmond Fair
The 178th edition of the Richmond Fair is this weekend in Richmond, one of the largest agricultural fairs in the capital region.
Don't miss the midway, dairy show, outdoor entertainment, heavy horse show and more. The Richmond Fair parade is set for 11 a.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit https://richmondfair.ca/.
Kingston Fall Fair
The Kingston Fall Fair continues until Sunday at the Memorial Centre.
Checkout the midway, horse shows, competitions, the demolition derby and more.
For more information, visit https://www.kingstonfair.com/.
Fifty-Five Plus Lifestyle Show
Don't miss more than 100 exhibitors, entertainment and informative presentations at the Fifty-Five Plus Lifestyle show Friday and Saturday at the EY Centre.
Entertainment includes the Fitzgerald Sisters and Jimmy Rankin.
For more information, visit https://cmg.fifty-five-plus.com/lifestyle-show/.
The Tour De Gatineau
Some of the world's best female cyclists will be racing on the streets of Gatineau this weekend for the Tour de Gatineau.
The event includes a road race and a time trial.
For more information, visit https://tourdegatineau.ca/en/.
Monster Trucks All Out
Monster trucks take over the Rideau Carleton Casino Saturday night.
The Monster Trucks All Out Tour stops in Ottawa, with high-flying, ground-pounding action.
For more information, visit https://www.rideaucarletoncasino.com/events.htm.
Orleans Ribfest and Poutine
Feast on some of the best ribs in the capital this weekend at the Orleans Ribfest and Poutine.
The event runs all weekend at the Orleans Client Service Centre on Centrum Boulevard.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/OrleansRibfest.
Great Lake Swimmers
See the Great Lake Swimmers, with Miniscule, Friday night at the National Arts Centre.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/34495.
Swimming
You can go for a swim at the NCC River House along the Ottawa River this weekend.
The swimming area will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
NCC Bikedays
The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.
Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open for active transportation between Somerset Street and Fifth Avenue on Saturday and Sunday.
Ottawa Farmers' Markets
The Ottawa Farmers' Market outdoor season continues all summer. Shop local from producers in the Ottawa region, eat lunch and enjoy live music.
Here are the four Ottawa Farmers' Market locations:
- Lansdowne Market (Aberdeen Square), Sundays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Westboro Market (Byron Linear Park) Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Orléans Market (Ray Friel Complex), Thursdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Barrhaven Market (Nepean Woods Park & Ride) Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Carp Farmers' Market
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.
It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.
The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Log Farm Farmers Market
The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Parliament: the Virtual Experience
Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."
The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.
"The attraction includes an exhibit, as well as an immersive show featuring large-scale projections of key spaces in the main Parliament Building, including the Senate, House of Commons, Library of Parliament, Peace Tower and Memorial Chamber. With immersive sound, narration and visual effects, it also spotlights some of the decisions and debates that took place at Parliament over almost 100 years."
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Parliament of Canada Tours
The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
- The Bytown Museum
- The Ottawa Art Gallery
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.
Kingston Farmers Market
The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.
The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Perth Farmers' Market
The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.
Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market
Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.
The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Intercultural Arts Festival
Celebrate Kingston's rich diversity through food, music, art and culture on Sunday in Confederation Basin and Springer Market Square.
The Intercultural Arts Festival is a celebration of Kingston's rich cultural diversity, with free, family-friendly entertainment.
For more information, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/city-calendar-events/feature-events/intercultural-arts-festival.
Eastern Ontario Garlic Festival
The Eastern Ontario Garlic Festival is Saturday at Lamoureux Park in Cornwall.
The 9th festival allows you to connect with farmers, garlic growers, amazing chefs, artisans, music, workshops and more.
For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/eastern-ontario-garlic-festival-2/.
1860's Fall Fair
Take a walk through the 1860's this weekend at the Upper Canada Village.
See livestock, agricultural and dairy products, vegetables, flowers, fine arts and old fashioned fun and games.
For more information and tickets, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/event/1860s-fall-fair-weekend/.
Renfrew Legion Garage Sale
The Renfrew Legion hosts its indoor garage sale on Saturday at the Legion Hall on Raglan Street.
The sale runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
University athletics
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees host Windsor in OUA Football action on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m. at TD Place.
The University of Ottawa women's rugby team hosts Montreal on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens host Nipissing in soccer action on Saturday at TAAG Park. The women's game is at 12 p.m., followed by the men's game at 2:30 p.m.
The Queen's Gaels host Western in OUA Football action on Saturday. Game time is 3 p.m. at Richardson Stadium in Kingston.
The Carleton Ravens host Laurentian in soccer action on Sunday at TAAG Park. The women's game is at 12 p.m., followed by the men's game at 2:30 p.m.
