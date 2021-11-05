OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

The Ottawa Redblacks host the Toronto Argos Saturday afternoon at TD Place.

Game time is 4 p.m.

For tickets, visit the Ottawa Redblacks website.

Just a reminder, all fans ages 12 and over must be fully vaccinated to enter TD Place.

OTTAWA SENATORS

The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning visit Ottawa Saturday afternoon.

The Lightning face the Senators at 2 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre.

For tickets, visit the Ottawa Senators website.

Just a reminder, all fans ages 12 and over must be fully vaccinated to enter Canadian Tire Centre.

OTTAWA 67'S

The Ottawa 67's play on home ice twice this weekend.

Friday night, the 67's host Peterborough at 7 p.m.

Sunday afternoon, the 67's face the North Bay Battalion at TD Place.

For tickets, visit tdplace.ca.

613FLEA

613 Flea is back at Lansdowne Park this weekend.

Checkout dozens of exhibitors during this once a month marketplace on Saturday.

For more information, visit 613flea.ca.

MUSEUMS

For more information, visit each museum's website.

You do not need to show a COVID-19 proof of vaccination to visit exhibition spaces and public areas of museums in Ottawa, but will need to show proof of vaccination to access museum's food services or to attend events on site.

OWLS RENDEZ-VOUS

Come face-to-face with live owls at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Don't miss this outdoor exhibition, created in partnership with Little Ray's Nature Centre. See owls and an eagle in their specially-designed habitat enclosures.

PYROTECHNO DEMONSTRATIONS AT CANADA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY MUSEUM

The Canada Science and Technology Museum presents Pyrotechno Demonstrations Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The show times are 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Canada Science and Technology Museum website.

UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA

The University of Ottawa women's soccer team faces Queen's University in the OUA semi-finals.

Game time is 2 p.m. Saturday at Matt Anthony Field.

For more information, visit http://uottawa.universitytickets.com/user_pages/language.asp

The University of Ottawa men's and women's basketball teams face York University Friday and Saturday at Montpetit Hall.

For more information visit https://teams.geegees.ca/

CARLETON RAVENS

The Carleton Ravens men's and women's basketball teams face Nipissing Friday and Saturday night at the Raven's Nest.

For tickets, visit goravens.ca.

The Carleton Ravens women's hockey team hosts Montreal Friday night at the Carleton Ice House. On Sunday, the Ravens face McGill University.

For more information, visit goravens.ca.

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open daily.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.