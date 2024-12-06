When will the Trillium Line open? We'll find out today

OTTAWA
    We should learn today when the north-south Trillium Line LRT will open.

    The southern extension of LRT, bringing trains from Bayview Station to Limebank Station in Riverside South, with a spur from South Keys to the Airport, is more than two years behind schedule.

    The line has undergone extensive testing and recently passed its trial running phase. Transportation Services general manager Renée Amilcar suggested it could open by mid-November, but some crucial steps appeared to take longer than expected.

    A technical briefing for city councillors and the media will be held at Ottawa City Hall today, starting at 10:30 a.m., where officials have said Transit Services staff will review information from the trial running of O-Train Lines 2 and 4, and the upcoming launch plans, including the anticipated opening date.

    Last Saturday, staff held a "dress rehearsal" for the line with OC Transpo employees and their family members. Around 500 people took part in the test run to simulate customers boarding and riding the train. Lessons learned will also be discussed at a technical briefing.

    A presentation prepared for the city's LRT subcommittee meeting last Friday said there was still some work to be done, including additional drills, winter performance preparations, a roll out of customer information and continued training for operators.

    The line was originally expected to open in August 2022.

    This story will be updated. Check back later for new details. 

