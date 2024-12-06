OTTAWA
    • Here’s how cold it feels in Ottawa this Friday

    A snowy Thursday morning on Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) A snowy Thursday morning on Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
    It’s cold this Friday in Ottawa, as it feels like minus 17 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon with windchill.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of -6 C today, and a mix of sun and clouds. Partly cloudy skies and a low of -12 C are in the forecast for tonight.

    Saturday will see a high of -5 C and mainly cloudy skies. A low of -7 C and a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers are in the forecast for the night.

    Sundy will be rainy. A high of 3 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers are expected. A low of -5 C and cloudy skies are forecasted for the night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of -2 C and a low of -9 C.

