Here’s how cold it feels in Ottawa this Friday

It’s cold this Friday in Ottawa, as it feels like minus 17 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon with windchill.

Environment Canada calls for a high of -6 C today, and a mix of sun and clouds. Partly cloudy skies and a low of -12 C are in the forecast for tonight.

Saturday will see a high of -5 C and mainly cloudy skies. A low of -7 C and a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers are in the forecast for the night.

Sundy will be rainy. A high of 3 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers are expected. A low of -5 C and cloudy skies are forecasted for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of -2 C and a low of -9 C.