OPP lay charges against two Ottawa towing companies

Ontario Provincial Police have laid numerous charges against two local towing companies.

Police said Thursday an investigation began Nov. 27 when a resident said the company towed their vehicle against their wishes after a crash and refused to release it. The owner was also told they had to pay more than $5,000 for one week of storage.

Southway Towing is facing the following charges:

Tow Operator - Charge or Demand Payment Without Consent

Vehicle Storage Operator - Fail to Obtain Consent

Vehicle Storage Operator - Fail to Comply with Prescribed Access Requirements

Tow Operator - Charge or Demand Payment for Services Without First Providing Invoice

Vehicle Storage Operator - Charge or Demand Payment for Services Without First Providing Invoice

Fail to Provide Information to Person as Required

Vehicle Storage Operator - Fail to Provide Copy of Consent

Tow Operator - Fail to Provide Copy of Consent

Vehicle Storage Operator - Fail to Make Reasonable Efforts to Release Vehicle Upon Request

In addition, a driver for the company is charged with providing or attempting to provide services without consent and failure to provide copy of consent.

A second investigation began Monday against a different towing company. The driver alleged the company was refusing to release their vehicle and was also "over charging," OPP said.

Pro Solution Towing of Ottawa faces the following charges:

Tow Operator - Charge or Demand Payment Without Consent

Tow Operator - Fail to Provide Copy of Consent

Tow Operator - Charge or Demand Payment for Services Without First Providing Invoice

Misleading, Inaccurate or False Representation

Pressure Person to Use one Payment Method over Another

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to both companies for comment.

OPP say people can file anonymous complaints online about tow truck drivers or companies.